Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) Short Interest Down 80.0% in May

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ADXN opened at $3.86 on Friday. Addex Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average of $5.59. The company has a market capitalization of $42.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Addex Therapeutics alerts:

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.17). Addex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 748.78% and a negative return on equity of 123.92%. The company had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52 million. Equities analysts forecast that Addex Therapeutics will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ADXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Addex Therapeutics from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Addex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

About Addex Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Addex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.