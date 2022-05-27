adidas (ADDYY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

adidas (OTCMKTS: ADDYY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/23/2022 – adidas was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Adidas is a leading brand in the sporting goods market with strong positions in footwear, apparel and hardware. Adidas products offer technological innovations and cutting-edge designs to athletes of all skill levels who aspire to achieve peak performance. The adidas brand is structured in three divisions: Forever Sport, Originals and adidas Equipment. “

5/16/2022 – adidas was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/16/2022 – adidas was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/11/2022 – adidas was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating.

5/10/2022 – adidas had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €255.00 ($271.28) to €235.00 ($250.00).

5/10/2022 – adidas had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €290.00 ($308.51) to €260.00 ($276.60).

5/9/2022 – adidas had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from €205.00 ($218.09) to €193.00 ($205.32). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

5/9/2022 – adidas had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €300.00 ($319.15) to €265.00 ($281.91). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2022 – adidas was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

4/13/2022 – adidas was downgraded by analysts at Baader Bank to a “reduce” rating. They now have a €190.00 ($202.13) price target on the stock.

4/12/2022 – adidas had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €280.00 ($297.87) to €255.00 ($271.28). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – adidas had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from €359.00 ($381.91) to €348.00 ($370.21). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ADDYY stock traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.74. 78,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,674. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.15. adidas AG has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.96.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. adidas had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that adidas AG will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.2952 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. adidas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in adidas in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Sky Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in adidas in the 4th quarter valued at $1,987,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in adidas in the 4th quarter valued at $894,000. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in adidas by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in adidas by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

