adidas (ADDYY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

adidas (OTCMKTS: ADDYY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 5/23/2022 – adidas was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Adidas is a leading brand in the sporting goods market with strong positions in footwear, apparel and hardware. Adidas products offer technological innovations and cutting-edge designs to athletes of all skill levels who aspire to achieve peak performance. The adidas brand is structured in three divisions: Forever Sport, Originals and adidas Equipment. “
- 5/16/2022 – adidas was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 5/16/2022 – adidas was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 5/11/2022 – adidas was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating.
- 5/10/2022 – adidas had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €255.00 ($271.28) to €235.00 ($250.00).
- 5/10/2022 – adidas had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €290.00 ($308.51) to €260.00 ($276.60).
- 5/9/2022 – adidas had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from €205.00 ($218.09) to €193.00 ($205.32). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/9/2022 – adidas had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €300.00 ($319.15) to €265.00 ($281.91). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/3/2022 – adidas was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.
- 4/13/2022 – adidas was downgraded by analysts at Baader Bank to a “reduce” rating. They now have a €190.00 ($202.13) price target on the stock.
- 4/12/2022 – adidas had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €280.00 ($297.87) to €255.00 ($271.28). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 4/12/2022 – adidas had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from €359.00 ($381.91) to €348.00 ($370.21). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of ADDYY stock traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.74. 78,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,674. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.15. adidas AG has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.96.
adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. adidas had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that adidas AG will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in adidas in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Sky Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in adidas in the 4th quarter valued at $1,987,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in adidas in the 4th quarter valued at $894,000. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in adidas by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in adidas by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.
