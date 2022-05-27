adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adidas is a leading brand in the sporting goods market with strong positions in footwear, apparel and hardware. Adidas products offer technological innovations and cutting-edge designs to athletes of all skill levels who aspire to achieve peak performance. The adidas brand is structured in three divisions: Forever Sport, Originals and adidas Equipment. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of adidas from €359.00 ($381.91) to €348.00 ($370.21) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of adidas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of adidas from €340.00 ($361.70) to €315.00 ($335.11) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of adidas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of adidas from €300.00 ($319.15) to €265.00 ($281.91) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, adidas has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $256.56.

Shares of adidas stock opened at $94.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. adidas has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $199.44. The stock has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.19 and its 200 day moving average is $126.67.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. adidas had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 15.89%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that adidas will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.2952 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. adidas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of adidas by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of adidas by 14.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of adidas during the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of adidas by 11.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in shares of adidas by 30.5% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

