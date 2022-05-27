ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADS-TEC Energy GmbH provides battery-buffered ultrafast charging technology. ADS-TEC Energy GmbH, formerly known as European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get ADS-TEC Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:ADSE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.50. 33,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,327. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.99. ADS-TEC Energy has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $10.88.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADSE. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ADS-TEC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

ADS-TEC Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

ADS-TEC Energy PLC, a B2B technology company, develops, manufactures, and services intelligent battery buffered energy systems. The company offers ChargeBox, a battery storage system that integrates inverter, climate control, energy management, security/firewall, and communication units; and ChargeTrailer, a mobile high power charging system in the form of a truck trailer.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ADS-TEC Energy (ADSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ADS-TEC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADS-TEC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.