Advance Energy (LON:ADV) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Shares of Advance Energy Plc (LON:ADV – Get Rating) fell 8.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.17 ($0.00). 4,509,968 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 36,099,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.19 ($0.00).

The stock has a market cap of £1.51 million and a P/E ratio of -0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.65.

About Advance Energy (LON:ADV)

Advance Energy Plc engages in oil and gas production in Indonesia. It holds 50% interest in the Buffalo Oil Field located in East Timor. The company was formerly known as Andalas Energy and Power PLC and changed its name to Advance Energy Plc in February 2020. Advance Energy Plc was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

