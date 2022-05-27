Advanced Merger Partners (NYSE:AMPI) Trading 0.4% Higher

Advanced Merger Partners, Inc (NYSE:AMPI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.81 and last traded at $9.81. 6,807 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 81,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Advanced Merger Partners by 439.6% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Evolution Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Merger Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Merger Partners in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in Advanced Merger Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $729,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Merger Partners in the first quarter valued at about $1,084,000. 47.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Merger Partners, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

