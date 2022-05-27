Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) PT Lowered to $4.00

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

AGLE has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.90.

Get Aeglea BioTherapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:AGLE opened at $1.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.45. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $78.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.60.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGLE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.56% and a negative net margin of 358.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony G. Quinn bought 34,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $71,640.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony G. Quinn purchased 67,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $130,220.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 257,328 shares of company stock worth $545,246 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGLE. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 191.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 10,856 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,154,000 after acquiring an additional 63,627 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,136,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics (Get Rating)

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.