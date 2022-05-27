Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Shares Gap Up to $2.92

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.92, but opened at $3.02. Aeva Technologies shares last traded at $2.98, with a volume of 5,705 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEVA. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Aeva Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

The company has a market cap of $667.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average is $5.56.

Aeva Technologies ( NYSE:AEVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,145.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEVA. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in Aeva Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 26,828,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,167,000 after purchasing an additional 418,864 shares during the last quarter. Canaan Partners XI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $139,748,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aeva Technologies by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,869,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,930,000 after buying an additional 1,771,677 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 6,782,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,275,000 after buying an additional 249,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIFTHDELTA Ltd raised its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 139.3% during the first quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 2,829,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

