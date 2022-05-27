Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Shares Sold by DAFNA Capital Management LLC

DAFNA Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 571,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 393,575 shares during the quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Affimed worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AFMD. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affimed during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affimed by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Affimed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 62.4% during the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 21,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 8,381 shares during the last quarter. 63.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AFMD traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.22. 34,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,386. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.69. Affimed has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $9.23.

Affimed ( NASDAQ:AFMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $11.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 million. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a negative net margin of 149.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Affimed will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AFMD shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and rest of Europe. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; in Phase IIa clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma; and in Phase I clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma.

