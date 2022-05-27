AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR) Short Interest Update

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 695.5% from the April 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

AFTR stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.64. 221,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,331. AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average of $9.68.

Get AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ursa Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,026,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the healthcare and technology industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.