AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR) Short Interest Update

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 695.5% from the April 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
AFTR stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.64. 221,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,331. AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average of $9.68.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ursa Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,026,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.52% of the company’s stock.
AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the healthcare and technology industry.
