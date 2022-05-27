Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $170.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on A. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $163.92.

NYSE:A opened at $123.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.89. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $112.64 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $164,814.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in A. Norges Bank bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $455,752,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,057,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,269,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,352,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,686,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,602 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,450,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,203,000 after acquiring an additional 942,651 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

