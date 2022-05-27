Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) Shares Bought by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 808,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,622 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned approximately 3.80% of Agrify worth $7,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agrify by 5,148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Agrify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Agrify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agrify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Agrify by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Raymond Nobu Chang purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $26,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $26,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 49,600 shares of company stock worth $129,598 over the last ninety days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Agrify from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Craig Hallum cut Agrify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Agrify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.10.

Shares of AGFY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.50. The stock had a trading volume of 604 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $66.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.79. Agrify Co. has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $35.94.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). The business had revenue of $25.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.30 million. Agrify had a negative return on equity of 18.20% and a negative net margin of 47.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agrify Co. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. The company offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

