AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AIkido Pharma Inc. is a biotechnology development company with a diverse portfolio of early stage small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company’s pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. AIkido Pharma Inc., formerly known as Spherix Incorporated, is based in New York. “

Shares of AIkido Pharma stock opened at $0.30 on Thursday. AIkido Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average of $0.43.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in AIkido Pharma by 247.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 100,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 71,284 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in AIkido Pharma in the first quarter worth about $134,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in AIkido Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in AIkido Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AIkido Pharma by 5.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 36,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

About AIkido Pharma

AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

