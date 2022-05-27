Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 326,900 shares, an increase of 112.8% from the April 30th total of 153,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 379,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 235.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17,743 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26,745 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics by 222.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 26,030 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALRN opened at $0.40 on Friday. Aileron Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.51.

Aileron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aileron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

