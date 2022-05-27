AJ Bell plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.78 (LON:AJB)

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.78 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

AJB stock opened at GBX 275.20 ($3.46) on Friday. AJ Bell has a 1 year low of GBX 242.80 ($3.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 452.40 ($5.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.93, a current ratio of 8.22 and a quick ratio of 7.88. The stock has a market cap of £1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 280.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 328.85.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 405 ($5.10) price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.03) target price on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on AJ Bell from GBX 400 ($5.03) to GBX 300 ($3.78) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AJ Bell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 377 ($4.74).

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest, an investment platform proposition that include investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and guidance through the AJ Bell funds list to execution-only retail customers, as well as cash savings solutions.

