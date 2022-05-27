Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY) Trading 2.9% Higher

Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.86 and last traded at $13.84. 13,481 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 26,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.45.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.14.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 1.23% of Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

