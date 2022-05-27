Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $7.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $6.89, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:BABA opened at $94.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $256.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $230.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $325,000. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 27.5% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alibaba Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $177.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.24.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

