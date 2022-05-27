Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $7.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $6.89, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE:BABA opened at $94.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $256.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $230.89.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $325,000. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 27.5% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
