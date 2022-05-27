Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Down 3.8% on Analyst Downgrade

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.8% on Friday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock from $220.00 to $200.00. The stock traded as low as $90.40 and last traded at $90.88. Approximately 151,740 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 29,473,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.48.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $177.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.47.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 17.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $7.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $6.89. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.