Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 19,190 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 363,333 shares.The stock last traded at $14.11 and had previously closed at $13.42.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a current ratio of 9.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.80.

Alkami Technology ( NASDAQ:ALKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 30.15% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $44.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.30) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alkami Technology news, CEO Alex Shootman purchased 22,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $250,068.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,024,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,398,945.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Hansen sold 4,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $45,329.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 284,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,027.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,042 shares of company stock valued at $76,028.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Alkami Technology by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

