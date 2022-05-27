Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) rose 9.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.87 and last traded at $4.83. Approximately 42,239 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,198,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

BIRD has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Allbirds from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.74.

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $62.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Allbirds, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy O. Brown acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $243,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Bufano purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AGF Investments America Inc. bought a new stake in Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth about $2,974,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth about $8,030,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth about $1,091,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

