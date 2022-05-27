Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 58,551 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,826,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,551 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.84% of American Tower worth $1,119,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of AMT traded up $6.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $260.96. The company had a trading volume of 75,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,612. The company has a market capitalization of $119.07 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $220.00 and a one year high of $303.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $248.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.13.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.43 per share. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 96.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Tower from $274.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.92.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Tower (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.