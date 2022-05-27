Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,999,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,701 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,023,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gobi Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 1,391,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $253,198,000 after purchasing an additional 695,521 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 2,493.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 414,898 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,963,000 after purchasing an additional 398,900 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,956,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,617,000 after purchasing an additional 202,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 596,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $122,136,000 after purchasing an additional 191,154 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDW. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.00.

In related news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,475 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $169.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,602.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,578.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock traded up $4.56 on Friday, hitting $171.08. 12,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,411. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $155.39 and a twelve month high of $208.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 129.10%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. CDW’s payout ratio is 27.62%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

