Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 5,263 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,106,736 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Tesla worth $1,169,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $3,065,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 1.6% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,596,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $310,349,698.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $2,019,636.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 417,001 shares of company stock worth $373,252,861. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $51.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $759.61. 1,496,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,446,867. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $571.22 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $914.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $952.51.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a $325.00 target price on Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price objective on Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $912.68.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

