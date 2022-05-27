Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 578,836 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,145,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 578,836 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.79% of AMETEK worth $609,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in AMETEK by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in AMETEK by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in AMETEK by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in AMETEK by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in AMETEK by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 28,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AME traded up $2.00 on Friday, hitting $122.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,631. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.83. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.37 and a 1 year high of $148.07. The company has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.64%.

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $688,189.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $81,813.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AME shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.60.

About AMETEK (Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.