Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,964,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,013 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.38% of Linde worth $680,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Linde by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,502,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,102,629,000 after acquiring an additional 159,464 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Linde by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,167,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,821,287,000 after acquiring an additional 115,189 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Linde by 6.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,241,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,834,423,000 after acquiring an additional 376,091 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,596,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $899,669,000 after buying an additional 54,959 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Linde by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,060,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $604,570,000 after buying an additional 30,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:LIN traded up $9.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $329.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,512. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $314.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.17. The company has a market capitalization of $165.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $267.51 and a 12 month high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.31%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. AlphaValue upgraded Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.15.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

