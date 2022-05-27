Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $905.81 Million Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,824,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,205,937 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.51% of Progressive worth $905,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 10.8% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 27.0% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the third quarter worth about $259,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 27.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 786,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,086,000 after buying an additional 171,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,322,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $209,894,000 after buying an additional 45,247 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Progressive stock traded up $3.56 on Friday, hitting $120.37. The company had a trading volume of 136,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,853,860. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.62 and a 200-day moving average of $106.30. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $89.35 and a 1 year high of $120.17.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.87%.

Progressive announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PGR. Piper Sandler downgraded Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.13.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total value of $5,153,001.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,752,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,285 shares of company stock valued at $8,350,944. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

