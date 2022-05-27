Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 135,404 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,825,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,404 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,347,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $90,955,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 240.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,615,000 after acquiring an additional 56,753 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $15,363,000. SMI Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chandler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter.
NYSEARCA IVV traded up $10.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $417.42. 195,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,922,439. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $428.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $446.16. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $382.17 and a 52 week high of $482.07.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.