Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 583,209 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,398,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583,209 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences comprises 0.6% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 2.15% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $1,735,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.26.

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.11. The company had a trading volume of 68,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,473. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.19. The stock has a market cap of $62.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.16. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $91.52 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $3,086,391.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $14,920,211.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $459,355.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,224.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 235,840 shares of company stock valued at $25,404,659. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

