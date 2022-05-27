Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,082,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,928 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 3.2% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.46% of Alphabet worth $8,920,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,433,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,098,209,000 after buying an additional 50,601 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $724,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,115.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,308.77.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total value of $3,593,841.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,526,620.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 570,715 shares of company stock valued at $75,992,391 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $89.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,255.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,666. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,503.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,694.92. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,044.16 and a 12-month high of $3,042.00. The company has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

