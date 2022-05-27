Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,911,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,785 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 0.5% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.17% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $1,496,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,484,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,218,874,000 after acquiring an additional 600,643 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 675,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,171,000 after acquiring an additional 511,802 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 615.6% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 449,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $172,006,000 after acquiring an additional 386,799 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,179,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,759,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,055,508,000 after acquiring an additional 327,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $2,372,831.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,977,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,048,689.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 237,856 shares of company stock valued at $7,638,522. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $4.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $328.48. 112,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,129,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $293.90 and a one year high of $426.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $321.09 and its 200 day moving average is $353.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $18.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.31.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

