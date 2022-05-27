Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 24,444 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,552,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,444 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 0.8% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,355,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 24,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,427,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,562,432,000 after buying an additional 357,520 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $5,046,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,253,806.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $6.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $224.66. 68,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,023,690. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.17. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.18 and a 12-month high of $248.96. The firm has a market cap of $93.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.45%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.43.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.