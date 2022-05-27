Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 5,879 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,879 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.85% of AutoZone worth $801,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in AutoZone by 556,107.4% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 150,149 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $161,309,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,144,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 722.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 44,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,679,000 after acquiring an additional 38,836 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 11,810.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,299,000 after acquiring an additional 36,966 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZO stock traded up $26.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,055.57. The company had a trading volume of 12,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,328. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,367.96 and a twelve month high of $2,267.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,039.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,977.43. The company has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $25.70 by $3.33. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $26.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,095.33.

In other AutoZone news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,900.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof bought 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,944.66 per share, with a total value of $503,666.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,682 shares of company stock valued at $16,146,334. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

