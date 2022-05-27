ALLY (ALY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.04 Million

ALLY (ALY) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One ALLY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ALLY has traded 27.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. ALLY has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and $6,585.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ALLY Coin Profile

ALLY (ALY) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. The official website for ALLY is getally.io . ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

