Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC) Short Interest Up 272.2% in May

Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 272.2% from the April 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of ASPC opened at $9.86 on Friday. Alpha Capital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average of $9.88.

Get Alpha Capital Acquisition alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASPC. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,190,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,874,000. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,301,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition by 289.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 869,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,575,000 after purchasing an additional 646,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.