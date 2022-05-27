Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Buys 452,184 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) by 400.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 452,184 shares during the period. Kosmos Energy comprises about 0.8% of Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Kosmos Energy worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOS. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,243,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 222,135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,722,304 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,699,000 after purchasing an additional 491,230 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,822,178 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 546,051 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,685,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,918,000 after acquiring an additional 288,859 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 196.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 590,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 391,460 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.02. The company had a trading volume of 386,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,857,564. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $8.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 769.00 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $659.07 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KOS. StockNews.com upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Kosmos Energy from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.61.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

