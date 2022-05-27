Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Buys Shares of 49,677 SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 49,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,000. SMART Global comprises approximately 1.4% of Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of SMART Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SGH. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in SMART Global by 1,423.4% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 496,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,215,000 after buying an additional 463,488 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the first quarter worth about $7,757,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 237.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 353,100 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 106.3% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 184,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the fourth quarter worth about $4,044,000. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMART Global stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,965. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 1.17. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.87.

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $449.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.00 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 49.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SGH. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SMART Global from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.69.

In other news, SVP Claude Demby sold 27,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $654,844.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,936,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

