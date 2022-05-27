Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Buys Shares of 70,681 PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 70,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned 0.06% of PBF Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 61,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in PBF Energy by 242.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $6,932,000. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $466,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,528,183 shares in the company, valued at $451,681,209.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 37,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $753,140.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,189,363 shares of company stock valued at $149,741,533 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PBF traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.89. 60,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,446,055. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $32.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.42 and a 200-day moving average of $20.02.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on PBF Energy from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PBF Energy from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PBF Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PBF Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.65.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

