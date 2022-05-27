Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,688 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Avid Technology worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Avid Technology by 3.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Avid Technology by 6.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Avid Technology by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Avid Technology by 476.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Avid Technology by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVID shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avid Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avid Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

In other news, Director Christian Asmar acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.73 per share, for a total transaction of $6,182,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,131,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,369,240.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 5,500 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $158,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVID traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.50. 13,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,207. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.29. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.20. Avid Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $100.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.07 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 36.00%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

