Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Invests $1.66 Million in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 40,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,000. Veracyte comprises about 0.7% of Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 618.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 27.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VCYT shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Veracyte from $62.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Veracyte from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Veracyte from $95.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Veracyte in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veracyte has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 23,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $577,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.84. 74,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,161. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 1.11. Veracyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $54.13.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 19.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

