Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Invests $888,000 in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.44. 893,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,525,295. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.61.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.47. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.87.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

