Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Makes New Investment in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 32,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000. CareDx accounts for about 0.6% of Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned 0.06% of CareDx as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in CareDx by 4,639.5% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,466,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,609 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in CareDx by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,368,000 after acquiring an additional 509,420 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in CareDx by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,501,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,625,000 after acquiring an additional 407,962 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in CareDx by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,501,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,307,000 after acquiring an additional 405,392 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC raised its position in CareDx by 76.8% in the third quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 920,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,331,000 after acquiring an additional 399,975 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Grace Colon sold 5,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $119,168.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,031.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Bickerstaff sold 25,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $977,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,220 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,659 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stephens began coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

CDNA stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.12. 63,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,439. CareDx, Inc has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $96.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.19 and a beta of 0.81.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $79.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.10 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.58% and a negative net margin of 16.09%. CareDx’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

