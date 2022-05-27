Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Purchases 6,417 Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,877 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,417 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned 0.14% of Mitek Systems worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mitek Systems by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,224,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,644,000 after purchasing an additional 166,825 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 231.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 35,404 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 88.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Mitek Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 15.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

MITK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Mitek Systems from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Mitek Systems from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In other Mitek Systems news, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $40,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 9,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $141,389.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,958 shares of company stock worth $240,815 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MITK traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.20. The company had a trading volume of 7,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,270. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.78. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $34.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Mitek Systems’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

