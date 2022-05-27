Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 317.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,705 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica makes up about 0.9% of Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,314 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $6.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $294.43. 53,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,168. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.56. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $485.83. The firm has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.29.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LULU shares. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Lululemon Athletica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $339.00 to $303.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $495.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $428.00 to $423.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, KGI Securities cut Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.50.

About Lululemon Athletica (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.