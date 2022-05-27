Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Takes Position in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESTA. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 163.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,699,000 after purchasing an additional 188,134 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Establishment Labs by 20,497.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 180,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,210,000 after purchasing an additional 179,763 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter worth $9,435,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Establishment Labs by 321.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,848,000 after purchasing an additional 122,427 shares during the period. Finally, Mudita Advisors LLP bought a new position in Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter worth $4,625,000. Institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ESTA. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.86.

In other news, major shareholder Jw Asset Management, Llc bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.83 per share, with a total value of $274,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,192,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,043,952.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have acquired a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,717,450 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

ESTA traded up $3.65 on Friday, hitting $63.29. 13,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,544. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.93 and a 12 month high of $93.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.18. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a negative return on equity of 70.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

