Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is State Street Corp’s 7th Largest Position

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,608,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,955 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.5% of State Street Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. State Street Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $30,696,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,800.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 570,715 shares of company stock worth $75,992,391 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded up $70.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,236.06. 68,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,577,666. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,044.16 and a 12-month high of $3,042.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,503.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,694.92.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,308.77.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

