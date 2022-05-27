Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 662 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 550,261 shares of company stock worth $21,637,779. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock traded up $85.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,241.17. The stock had a trading volume of 89,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,289. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,495.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,687.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,037.69 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,312.41.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

