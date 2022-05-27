Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Cut to $2,650.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Moffett Nathanson to $2,650.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,850.00 to $3,600.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,312.41.

GOOGL opened at $2,155.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,495.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,687.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $2,037.69 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 112.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,261 shares of company stock valued at $21,637,779 over the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

