Alpine Peaks Capital LP Makes New Investment in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Alpine Peaks Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 67,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,000. EVERTEC comprises approximately 3.3% of Alpine Peaks Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Alpine Peaks Capital LP owned approximately 0.09% of EVERTEC as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 589.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 8,720.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

EVTC traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.97. 191,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,441. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.96. EVERTEC, Inc. has a one year low of $36.00 and a one year high of $51.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.70 and its 200 day moving average is $42.87.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $150.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.07 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 43.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

In other news, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $80,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Castillo Rodrigo Del sold 15,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $601,429.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,747 shares of company stock valued at $8,474,693 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

EVTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

