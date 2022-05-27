Alstom (EPA:ALO) PT Set at €38.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($40.43) price target on Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($39.36) price target on Alstom in a research note on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($46.81) price target on Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($30.85) price target on Alstom in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($38.30) price target on Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of EPA:ALO opened at €24.85 ($26.44) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €21.87 and its 200 day moving average is €26.46. Alstom has a 1 year low of €25.65 ($27.29) and a 1 year high of €37.37 ($39.76).

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

