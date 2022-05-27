Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,900 shares, a decrease of 62.2% from the April 30th total of 320,100 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYTO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Altamira Therapeutics by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 28,151 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altamira Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altamira Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Altamira Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altamira Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTO traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.77. The stock had a trading volume of 915 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,438. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.24. Altamira Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $4.58.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. engages in developing therapeutics that address various unmet medical needs. Its commercial products include Bentrio, a drug-free nasal spray for personal protection against airborne viruses and allergens. The company is also involved in the development of RNA therapeutics for extrahepatic therapeutic targets, including OligoPhore and SemaPhore platforms that are in preclinical stage for oligonucleotide and mRNA delivery; AM-125 that is in phase II clinical trial for the intranasal treatment of vertigo; Keyzilen, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and Sonsuvi that is in phase III of clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

